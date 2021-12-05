'It’s Vicky Kaushal's': Fans notice Katrina Kaif's mom uses groom-to-be’s old car ahead of wedding. Watch

It seems like Vicky Kaushal has put his old car at Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte's disposal amid wedding preparation. On Sunday, the Tiger 3 star's mother was seen making her way out of her residence in Mumbai when fans spotted her seated in his old car.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne was seen leaving her building and stepping into a white car. Unlike previous occasions, Suzanne didn't pose for the paparazzi.

Noticing the number plate, fans pointed out that Suzanne was using Vicky's car. “Vicky's old car!!” a fan commented, with a heart emoji. “Ye toh Vicky ki car hai (This is Vicky's car),” a fan commented with heart-eyed emojis. Several fans also dropped heart emojis to show Vicky and Katrina their love.

The car, a white Mercedes Benz GLC, was Vicky Kaushal's frequent ride until earlier this year. He was often spotted making his way to dubbing studios and production house offices in it. Then, in July this year, Vicky added a Range Rover to his car collection. He also owns a BMW X5.

Katrina too owns two cars. The actor had purchased a Range Rover Vogue for herself in 2019. She also has a Mercedes ML 350.

Vicky and Katrina haven't commented on the news of their wedding but the Sardar Udham Singh's neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that the wedding is happening.

“Vicky is my neighbour so I can wish him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven't shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them luck. You only asked about Katrina so I didn't mention Vicky,” he told ABP News recently.