Jaane Jaan Twitter review: Fans appreciate Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma, but say 'Jaideep Ahlawat stole the show’

Jaideep Ahlawat seems to have stolen the show in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix India crime thriller Jaane Jaan. Or at least that's what users on X (formerly Twitter) are saying. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma. (Also Read: Jaane Jaan review: Even spectacular Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat cannot save this disjointed thriller)

On Jaideep's performance

Jaideep Ahlawat plays a math teacher in Jaane Jaan

A user posted on X, “Holy sh*t what is Jaideep Ahlawat even made of??? My soul exited my body after that last conversation between him and Maya #JaaneJaan."

#JaaneJaan hats off to Jaideep Ahlawat just superb acting. Vijay Varma and Kareen looked side kicks. Very crisp plot...loved it," wrote another.

A fourth user also hailed high praise on the actor and wrote, “@JaideepAhlawat WHAT A PERFORMANCE, Your character was layered yet so effectively communicated and portrayed absolutely killed your role! (applause emoji) It’s these kind of performances that make up cinema! #JaaneJaan.”

“#JaaneJaan wow this is so gripping. Out n out edge thriller. #Bebo nailed it with her fearless looks. #Vijay looks charming. @JaideepAhlawat just stole the show with his brilliant performance,” wrote another user.

The review posted by a user reads, “#JaaneJaan is a well made crime mystery thriller, #KareenaKapoor looks beautiful and gives a strong performance, #VijayVarma has a charming screen presence and positivity in his performance however #JaideepAhlawat is the show steeler is this one, his Naren looks creepy.”

On chemistry with Kareena Kapoor

One user posted stills of the scene where Kareena sings the title track at a karaoke bar with Vijay. The caption read, “I AM OBSESSED #JaaneJaan”

Another user compared the jodi of Kareena and Jaideep to that of Kareena and Vijay in the movie. The caption stated, “Maya & the Teacher >>> Karan & Maya #JaaneJaan (red hearts emoji).”

A user claimed Kareena's performance to be the best. They wrote, “Congratulations for mesmerizing performance in Jaane Jaan released on Netflix today. Equally well supported and performed by @JaideepAhlawat and @MrVijayVarma Recommend a must watch.”

Another user dubbed Jaane Jaan as a “treat” on Kareena's birthday. They wrote, “Done with #JaaneJaan @JaideepAhlawat you are amazing. #KareenaKapoorKhan as usual just nailed with her performance. @MrVijayVarma is too good. All 3 had done naturally (red heart emoji) (fire emoji) What a treat we got on bebo bday.”

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

The Hindustan Times review of the film, however, wasn't as flattering. It stated, “In the climax sequence, when the whole mystery solving is being narrated through a series of flashbacks, or when the pieces of the puzzle finally start coming together, you realise the puzzle never existed in the first place, and it was just a series of events unfolding to make some sense of what we watched for the last two hours.”

