Jaat box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol-starrer slows down, finally crosses 60 crore

Jaat box office collection day 8: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood venture Jaat, led by Sunny Deol, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The action entertainer released in theatres last week, and has been doing decent business at the box office, but Jaat is no Gadar 2. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Jaat has crossed the ₹60 crore mark after 8 days of release. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office day 7: Sunny Deol film remains steady, collects ₹76 crore) Jaat box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Jaat box office update

The box office report of Jaat updates that the film minted ₹3.76 crore net in India on Thursday, which makes it a total of ₹61.26 crore net collection so far. The film has not shown any particular growth in the second week, with its highest single day gross at ₹ 14 crore, which happened on its first Sunday.

The film had 8.57% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy for the morning shows were at 5.51%, and at the afternoon shows it increased to 10.09%. The occupancy for the evening shows were at 10.11%.

About Jaat

Jaat revolves around a mysterious man, played by Sunny, who chances upon a small village in Andhra Pradesh being oppressed by Ranatunga. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. It received mixed reviews with some liking the over-the-top action while others being disappointed with the screenplay.

Jaat recently ran into controversy for a scene. In the film, the antagonist, Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda, threatens people inside a church with violence. He also stands in front of a crucifix while doing so. Though the makers blurred all religious imagery in the scene, the Christian community has called for a ban on the film. A video also showed protestors raising slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’ for hurting religious sentiments.