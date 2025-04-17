Jaat worldwide box office day 7: Sunny Deol film remains steady, collects 76 crore

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's Jaat was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Billed as a pan-India entertainer, the mass actioner was expected to recreate the same success of Gadar 2 in 2023. However that has not happened yet, as the film has received mixed reviews upon release and did average business so far. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk, Jaat has collected ₹76 crore at the box office. (Also read: Sunny Deol admits box office numbers gives him ‘ghabrahat’ during Jaat release: ‘Itne charche hone lag jaate hain’) Jaat woorldwide box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol stars in an over-the-top massy entertainer.

Jaat worldwide box office update

The report states that Jaat collected ₹57.50 crore net and ₹67.85 crore gross in India in seven days of release. It brought in ₹8.15 crore from overseas, taking its total to ₹76 crore worldwide. The film had an overall 10.26% occupancy in India on Wednesday.

Jaat beat the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva at ₹55.8 crore. The film will have to hold its momentum if it wants to beat the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which made ₹149 crore worldwide. The highest grosser of the year so far is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which has made over ₹800 crore. Jaat is facing stiff competition from Good Bad Ugly at the box office.

About Jaat

Apart from Sunny, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man, played by Sunny, who chances upon a small village in Andhra Pradesh being oppressed by Ranatunga.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Sunny went on to admit that there is some ‘ghabrahat (worry)’ when people talk about box office numbers. “Maine toh bas picture mein kaam kiya he is ummeed se ki logo ko achchi lagegi. Par woh figure kaha ayega how can we think about it? Par jaab baat karte hein tab thodi ghabrahat hoti he (I work on a film hoping that people will like it. How can I know what figure it will make? But when we talk about it then I worry),” he said.