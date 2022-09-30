Jab We Met's Ashumann aka Tarun Arora's salt-and-pepper look, chiselled abs are a hit with fans: ‘Damn sexy’

Remember Anshuman from Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer-Jab We Met? Actor Tarun Arora is ageing like a fine wine and his recent pictures on Instagram are proof. The 43-year-old actor’s recent pictures feature him in a salt-and-pepper look, which has left fans impressed. Also read: Tarun Arora aka Anshuman from Jab We Met: I took some wrong decisions in my career

In the latest, Tarun shared pictures of himself looking dapper in an all-black tuxedo from a photo shoot. He flaunted his sharp jawline which further elevated his neatly groomed beard. Reacting to it, a fan commented, “Looking so good!” “Kyun jaau mai ganne ke khet mai… kya khaas baat hai…,” added another fan referring to Tarun’s evergreen line from Jab We Met’s climax scene. Someone else also said, “We hate you Anshuman but love you Tarun,” as the actor played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s on-screen one-sided love who rejects her initially but later comes back only to get rejected in the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

While Tarun is not verified on the photo-sharing app, he is quite popular among fans. He keeps sharing pictures of himself from photoshoots and other projects. Besides this, he is an avid fitness lover and treats his fans with a glimpse of his workout sessions from time to time.

Check it out:

Tarun Arora's Instagram posts.

Tarun Arora made his Bollywood debut with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He appeared in films like Hawas (2004), Sheen (2004), 19 Revolution (2004), Men Not Allowed (2006) and Ghuttan (2007). He rose to fame with his role as Anshuman in Jab We Met and later was seen as a part of movies like 2, Love Guru, Kanithan, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150, Kanchana 3 and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii.

Last year, Tarun marked 14 years of Jab We Met. On the occasion, he shared in a post, “#gratitude for being part of this iconic film which gave me the name Anshuman .. 14 years to what happened to Anshuman ? Did he find his muse ? Thank you @imtiazaliofficialfor such a brilliant film ..#14yearstojabwemet.”

