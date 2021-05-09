Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jackie reveals if son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani addressed him as 'sir, uncle, or anything else' on Radhe
Jackie reveals if son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani addressed him as 'sir, uncle, or anything else' on Radhe

Jackie Shroff plays Disha Patani's brother in Radhe, but in real life, he once speculated that he might end up as her father-in-law. He revealed how Disha addressed him on the sets of Radhe.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating on-and-off for several years.

Jackie Shroff plays the brother of Disha Patani's character in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But in real life, she has long been rumoured to be dating his son, Tiger.

Ahead of the film's release, Jackie was asked how Disha addressed him on set -- 'sir/Jackie uncle/anything else?' -- considering the situation.

Asked about Disha, Jackie told a leading daily, "Well, most often, nobody addresses by name. Like when two people are together, they don't keep saying each other's name. There's nothing to be said. But as far as I remember, I think she called me 'sir' on the few occasions that she addressed me. Uncle bahut alag sa lagta hai. Main aapke baap ka bhai kaise ho sakta? (Uncle sounds weird. It means I am that person's father's brother, how is that possible?) Dono ke parivaar alag hain (Both come from different families)."

Even though neither Tiger nor Disha has confirmed their relationship, Jackie had said in 2019 that the couple 'may get married in future or stay friends for life’. He told Mumbai Mirror, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now they are just friends.”

Radhe stars Salman Khan in the lead role, as a cop who isn't afraid of bending the rules to stop criminals. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will be given a cross-platform release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

