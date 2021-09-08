Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jackie Shroff: Even though a lot of platforms have come, the emotions remain the same

Actor Jackie Shroff has done films, TV and also marked his OTT debut with Criminal Justice season 1.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Jackie Shroff stars in The Interview: Night of 26/11.

Even after having worked in over 250 odd films in the past four decades, Jackie Shroff is still one of the busiest actors today. With no plans to slow down any time soon, the actor says he is enjoying the new phase wherein he gets to dabble with different formats, including big screen projects and digital.

“A lot of good projects are being made and lot of opportunities for people who didn’t get them in cinemas, are available now. But emotions haven’t changed. A lot of platforms have come. Jazbaa nahin badla, platforms badalte rahege. Cinema halls, TV, theatres, street plays, digital… yeh sab aate rahenge,” he shares.

The 64-year-old, who has done films, TV and also marked his OTT debut with Criminal Justice season 1 and The Interview: Night of 26/11, adds, “Many more platforms will come, even hologram will come soon I am sure. It is all about holding on to the moment, maintaining my health and be at it. I will keep working on any platform that comes.”

Talking about his role in The Interview: Night of 26/11, he says, “This is directed by Laurens C Postma and he is someone with international repute. He himself is an actor and director and Malcolm McDowell. It was a dream come true that I got a chance to work with him.” ONLY ONLINE

Another aspect for his long terms career, has been the way he has reinvented himself and not stuck to doing just one thing.

“I have done 250 odd films and have been lucky to be cast in all kinds of films possible. I am not choosy that I will only do this or sing songs as a hero. I have been very flexible and very disciplined. I have been around for a long time and I am lucky that I keep getting work,” he explains.

Shroff also believes the landscape of cinema may have changed but what has not is the way he chooses his projects.

“Nothing has changed. There are still some films I do for friends, for certain directors, production houses, some I do for scripts. If someone comes with a script and say that it will make a lot of difference to my career, then I will definitely do it. If someone comes with a big banner films and assures that it is going to be great, I will take it up,” he says.

Further sharing insights into his process, Shroff adds, “I usually try and understand that I am one of the legs and when you says legs I mean legs of a chair. Who sits on a chair is not important , but out of the four legs if one leg is not good, the person on the chair will fall.”

