Jackie Shroff says he had 'no contribution' in bringing Tiger Shroff up: 'Was always away for work'

Actor Jackie Shroff has said that because he was always away for work, he had 'no contribution' in bringing his son Tiger Shroff up. He credited 'three goddesses' for raising Tiger, who is now an established action star.

In an interview, Jackie Shroff said that he had 'no contribution in bringing up Tiger to be such a good guy' and that the credit is actually due to his wife and their mothers.

He told the Indian Express, "Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don’t do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today.”

In a recent appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch, Tiger admitted that he'd be negatively compared to his father early in his career. He said in Hindi, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths."

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Night of 26/11, and before that in OK Charlie. He also appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar show OK Computer earlier this year.

Also read: Tiger Shroff explains his 'interesting genetic tadka', with roots in Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Bengal

Meanwhile, Tiger made his debut with Heropanti in 2014, and has since established himself as an action hero, with three films in the Baaghi franchise and the hit Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. He has several films in the pipeline, including Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, a Rambo remake and the franchise-starter Ganapath.