Tiger Shroff explains his 'interesting genetic tadka', with roots in Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Bengal

Tiger Shroff in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, spoke about his mixed roots. Tiger, the son of actor Jackie Shroff and former model Ayesha Shroff, can trace his roots to Mongolia and France.

On Pinch, Arbaaz Khan said that Tiger Shroff has an 'interesting genetic tadka' and asked the actor to explain it to his fans. "Your genetics are a cocktail, from your father's side, from your mother's side," Arbaaz said.

Tiger replied, "My dad's dad is Gujarati. Dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She's a Muslim. Mom's mom is French, and mom's dad is Bengali. So I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me."

In a 2015 interview to PTI, Jackie had said how he would want to make a documentary of his mother one day. "I have grown up listening to my mother’s stories about how she and her siblings along with their grandmother came from central Asia to the island city of Mumbai. Hers’ is a great story and I want to chronicle it. I want to write it or if not that then I will surely make a documentary on her journey."

To The Telegraph, he had said, "My father was from Rajkot in Kathiawad, Gujarat and my mother, from Turkmenistan, which was then a part of the USSR. Both didn’t have a problem marrying someone from a land far away from theirs. I learnt the value of tolerance and coexistence, respecting and loving each other as fellow human beings."

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti in 2014. He has since appeared in hit action films such as Baaghi, which spawned two sequels, and War. Up next he has Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and a new franchise-starter, Ganapath.