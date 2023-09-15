Jackie Shroff says he's seen Tiger Shroff get upset when his films fail: ‘He sits home, all sad’

Jackie Shroff said that it's in Tiger Shroff's DNA to bounce back after every failure. In an interview on Jio Cinema, Jackie said that when Tiger's films fail at the box office, he gets bogged down. However, Jackie helps his son embrace the moment and get back up after every fall. (Also Read: Jackie Shroff's words of wisdom on India's name change to Bharat: ‘Naam badlega, hum thodi badlege’)

Jackie on his advice to Tiger

Jackie Shroff says he gets affected by Tiger Shroff's failures

Jackie said that when Tiger's films fail, “He sits home, all sad, of course he feels a little heart break. It hurts but he knows how to recover. So then I tell him that he has to rise after every fall. He does a lot of mehnat (hard work) after that it is the game of all the technicians, my child gives his one hundred percent. When he is appreciated for his work and effort I feel good, that is for every parent when their child does well. People have been showering their love for him, else it is up to the almighty, baaki kya bindaas (everything else is fine)."

Jackie on his toughest role yet

In the same interview, Jackie claimed that he's never found any of his roles tough to portray. “Apna kya hai, apna saara difficulty director ka hai. Ek bar usne mujhe picture mei le liya, fir mai toh bachche jaise ghul jata hu. Baki tension uska hai. Director hai, technicians hain, editor hai, camera person hai, music composer hai, fir apan ko kya tension. Apan toh bas close up dene aaya hai” (I don't find any of my roles difficult. I rely on the director. Once he's signed me for a film, then I just get lost like the kid in a candy store. It's upto him how he wants to mould me. There are technicians too, editor, camera person, music composer, then why should I stress out? I'm just there to give my close-up," Jackie said.

Jackie was last seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth's Tamil blockbuster Jailer. He'll next be seen in the action ensemble Baap. Tiger will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's dystopian action film Ganpath.

