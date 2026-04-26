Jackky Bhagnani holds his ears as Rakul Preet Singh brings up ‘situationship’ remark: ‘Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain’

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani opened up about their relationship and bond post marriage in an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad. However, a moment from the chat in which the two described their dynamic as a ‘situationship’ has sparked social media chatter. Rakul has once again addressed the ongoing ‘situationship’ chatter around her marriage—this time with a dose of humour.

What Jackky and Rakul shared

Jackky Bhagnani apologised after Rakul Preet brought up the chatter around his 'situationship' remark.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul was seen talking to Jackky, as she said, “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?”

Jackky was seen standing beside her, holding his ears. He then smiles and says sorry. “Kar diya na tumne (See what has happened now)?” “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!” he said, with a smile.

She replied, “I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai (it is okay), considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also have a laugh about it!"

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, she wrote, “Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, she wrote, “Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A day ago, Rakul took to Instagram Stories to respond to the social media chatter. She wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.” What Jaccky said in the interview? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, Rakul took to Instagram Stories to respond to the social media chatter. She wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.” What Jaccky said in the interview? {{/usCountry}}

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During the conversation about their bond as husband and wife with the interviewer, Jackky had said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for three years before tying the knot on 21 February 2024. They had a beautiful destination wedding in Goa. The couple celebrated their union with two heartfelt ceremonies: an Anand Karaj (Sikh) in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening. They invited only family and closest friends to the ceremonies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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