Jackky Bhagnani refutes reports of legal battle between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment: ‘Entirely inaccurate’

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has dismissed reports claiming that PVR INOX Pictures is planning to take legal action against his father, Vashu Bhagnani, and their production house, Pooja Entertainment.

Pooja Entertainment is already making headlines over a separate legal battle involving music rights connected to the upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His clarification comes in the wake of media reports claiming that PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment were locked in a financial dispute stemming from a three-film deal between the two parties.

Jackky Bhagnani’s banner issues clarification

On Monday, Jackky Bhagnani’s banner Pooja Entertainment took to Instagram to share a statement, dismissing the rumours claiming that PVR INOX Pictures is preparing to initiate legal proceedings against Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment.

The note read, “Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema. We are incredibly grateful for the continuous support you have extended to our team throughout our journey. Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate. PVR INOX Pictures has graciously issued an official clarification confirming that these claims do not reflect the reality of our strong professional bond.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes after a recent report suggested that losses linked to a multi-film deal between the two companies had led to repayment disputes and possible legal tension. The banner has also urged media outlets and the public to verify facts before publishing or sharing any news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after a recent report suggested that losses linked to a multi-film deal between the two companies had led to repayment disputes and possible legal tension. The banner has also urged media outlets and the public to verify facts before publishing or sharing any news. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “While we deeply respect the fast-paced nature of digital news, the continued circulation of unverified stories in this case are causing harm to the stakeholders and the company's goodwill built over the years. We kindly request our friends across media houses, digital platforms, and social channels, bloggers to rely on verified facts and remove any misleading coverage that they might have published. We remain grateful to everyone who has extended their support and understanding during this time. We have full faith that truth and facts will ultimately prevail over speculation and misinformation,” it further read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While we deeply respect the fast-paced nature of digital news, the continued circulation of unverified stories in this case are causing harm to the stakeholders and the company's goodwill built over the years. We kindly request our friends across media houses, digital platforms, and social channels, bloggers to rely on verified facts and remove any misleading coverage that they might have published. We remain grateful to everyone who has extended their support and understanding during this time. We have full faith that truth and facts will ultimately prevail over speculation and misinformation,” it further read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, PVR INOX Pictures had addressed the speculation regarding its alleged dispute with Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment.

“The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties. PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect. As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain,” the company stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Through the statement, PVR INOX also praised producer Jackky Bhagnani, stating, “We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative.”

What do we know about the rumours

Recently, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that PVR INOX Pictures had allegedly entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Pooja Entertainment for three major releases — Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The report claimed that the distribution company had advanced close to ₹100 crore under a refundable agreement tied to the films’ theatrical performance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, all three films reportedly struggled commercially at the box office, leading to significant losses. The speculation further suggested that after recoveries, nearly ₹50 crore allegedly remained unpaid and that the discussions involving luxury Mumbai properties were explored as part of a possible settlement arrangement between the parties. Additionally, there was speculation suggesting that legal proceedings could eventually follow if the matter remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, Pooja Entertainment is already making headlines over a separate legal battle involving music rights connected to David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Pooja Entertainment has filed a ₹400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The lawsuit alleges that songs from the 1999 hit film Biwi No.1 — specifically Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai — were used without proper rights clearance in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and is currently scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON