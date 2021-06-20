Jacqueline Fernandez displays her dancing and fitness skills, calls it a 'productive day at the pole'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Saturday, returned to pole dancing after a long time and shared pictures on social media, demonstrating her skills.

The Judwaa 2 actor took to her Instagram handle and shared moments of her "productive day at the pole" on her stories.

In the first picture, Jacqueline Fernandez could be seen demonstrating her pole dancing skills, as she hung herself upside down on the pole.

The second and third pictures showed the actor lying on the ground and clicking herself, with "when positivity becomes your superpower" and "productive day at pole today" written respectively.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, she had posted a video telling fans that she is back on the pole again.

As fans might know, Jacqueline is a skilled dancer and nails all forms of dance, including pole dance, to which she gets back to time and again.

Jacqueline last performed pole dancing for her movies Race 3 and A Gentleman in the songs Heeriye and Chandralekha.

On the film front, the 35-year-old actor has a packed schedule this year. She has an interesting line-up of movies in the pipeline, which includes, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.