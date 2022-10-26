Jacqueline Fernandez is innocent, shall fight for her dignity: Lawyer after Sukesh Chandrashekhar defends her in letter

Jacqueline Fernandez is part of an ongoing investigation in connection with the ₹200-crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. In a new interview, the actor’s lawyer spoke about Sukesh writing a letter claiming Jacqueline Fernandez had no involvement in the alleged scam. Jacqueline’s lawyer responded to the letter, and maintained the actor was innocent and will continue to ‘fight for her dignity’. Also read: Jacqueline makes rare public appearance at Mumbai event

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Jacqueline's bail plea in connection with the money laundering case involving Sukesh. The agency had said the actor never cooperated with the probe and only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. ED had also said that Jacqueline appeared to be ‘deep-pocketed’, and therefore, could interfere with the ongoing investigation. Now, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil has reacted to Sukesh’s latest letter to his lawyer and said his claims in the letter should be ‘seriously investigated’ in a fair manner.

"If it is written by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, then the allegations made by him need to be seriously investigated, independently and fairly by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The contents reveal that the investigation needs to take place on the facts revealed by him. His statement can be recorded under relevant provisions of the law and investigation can be carried out to find out the truth,” Prashant Patil told ETimes.

He further said Jacqueline was innocent, and will fight for her dignity ‘by following the due process of law’. "The purpose of any investigation is to find out the truth. If certain facts are revealed by the accused, even that needs to be investigated by the agencies fairly. I repeat, that my client is innocent and she shall fight for her dignity by following the due process of law,” Prashant Patil said.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, had said in a handwritten letter defending Jacqueline, which was released to the media through his lawyer, “It's very, very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case… We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her...”

Last month, a Delhi court had granted Jacqueline interim bail in the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar. However, ED had recently opposed the bail plea before the Delhi court in a hearing, submitting she made an abortive bid to flee the country.

Jacqueline was seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, which was released on October 25, around Diwali. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana and Nassar.

