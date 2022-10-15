Jacqueline makes rare public appearance at Mumbai event, stuns in saree. Watch

Days after being granted an interim bail in a ₹200 crore money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez made a rare appearance at an event. She was a special guest at Italian Screens event where she was spotted in a yellow saree. The actor will now be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer, Ram Setu, scheduled to release around Diwali on October 25. Also read: Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s spacious, pristine white bedroom as Gauri Khan revamps it

On Friday, Jacqueline wore a yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and traditional earrings. Few days before, she saw the trailer launch of Ram Setu, in which she stars alongside Akshay, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana and Nassar.

Last month, a Delhi court granted her interim bail in the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The court also sought a response from Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the regular bail plea of the actor who claimed to “herself a victim of circumstances.” Special Judge Shailender Malik granted Jacqueline interim relief on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and posted the matter for further hearing on October 22.

In her regular bail plea, Jacqueline, a citizen of Sri Lanka, said that she was a tax-paying resident of India since 2009 and her “professional reputation and future work commitments” were “intrinsically linked” to the country. The actor said that she had consistently appeared before the investigating agency as and when summoned and her statements under the relevant section of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were recorded five times.

In terms of the permission granted to her by the court, she travelled abroad and remained compliant with all terms and conditions, the plea said. As the agency took a “conscious decision” not to arrest her, she ought not to be remanded to custody at the instance of the court, the plea said.

According to ED, Jacqueline and actor Nora Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekar.

