Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar leads deadly mission to save Ram Setu after government asks for its demolition. Watch

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The two-minute video gave a glimpse into Akshay's mission to discover and save Ram Setu in just three days. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the National Treasure-style action adventure, which also stars Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. Also Read| Ram Setu teaser: Akshay Kumar has just 3 days to save Ram Setu

The trailer started with a courtroom hearing, where it is revealed that the government has requested Supreme Court's permission to demolish Ram Setu. In the clip, Nassar said India runs on the belief in Lord Ram, and asked how anyone could challenge this belief. He sends Akshay on an archaeological expedition to Ram Setu.

Akshay, joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev on his mission, explains his own meaning of the Hindi word ‘itihas (History)’ as "it thus happened". He later realises that he has been sent on this mission to die. Nushrratt Bharuccha also appears in a short clip suggesting that it's impossible to discover Ram Setu. The trailer ends with Akshay coming out of the sea with a stone from the bridge on his shoulder, as his voiceover said, "There are millions of temples of Shri Ram in the world, but, Setu is only one."

The film is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the epic Ramayana. Ram Sethu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. As per Ramayana, the bridge was built by Lord Ram and his army to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita who was kidnapped by Lanka's King Ravana.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by his company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. The film, which has been shot near Ooty, Daman and Diu, and Mumbai, has been in the making for quite a few years. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 25.

