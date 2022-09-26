Ram Setu teaser: Archaeologist Akshay Kumar dives deep in National Treasure-style action adventure. Watch

Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled the teaser of Ram Setu, his fifth film of 2022 slated to release around Diwali on October 25. The actor plays an archeologist who is on a mission to discover and save the Ram Setu. The teaser shows him getting into a special suit and diving underwater all by himself to have a look at the Ram Setu under water. Also read: Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar can't stop laughing as they celebrate Nitara's birthday

The teaser doesn't give much clue into the plot of the film but Akshay does give us a hint as he declares that they have only three days to save the Ram Setu. Quick glimpses of Nassar as a powerful personality in a black suit and Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev Kancharana are also seen in the less-than-a-minute-long teaser. The other three are seen in some action scenes as they race against time to accomplish the mission. Scenic locations, underwater scenes and Akshay's new bespectacled look catch attention in the video.

The film has been shot in near Ooty, Daman and Diu and Mumbai. Ram Sethu is actually a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. According to Ramayana, it is a bridge built by Lord Ram's army to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by his company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. The film has been in the making since quite a few years. Akshay had unveiled its first posters around Diwali in 2020 and written, “let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of Indians.”

