Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s spacious, pristine white bedroom as Gauri Khan revamps it. Watch

Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s spacious, pristine white bedroom as Gauri Khan revamps it. Watch

web series
Published on Oct 11, 2022 08:53 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez meets Gauri Khan who will transform her bedroom in the upcoming episode of Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. Check out her home.

Jacqueline Fernandez's house in Mumbai.
Jacqueline Fernandez's house in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez is the newest celebrity to collaborate with interior designer Gauri Khan for her show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In a new promo video from the show, Jacqueline is seen interacting with Gauri as both discuss their ideas for the former's bedroom redesign. Earlier, Gauri had redesigned Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Kabir Khan’s homes. Also read: Gauri Khan wants to 'take all the calls' to transform Manish Malhotra’s home on her upcoming show, he says 'no'

The video gives a close look at Jacqueline’s all-white bedroom which comes with a wooden vintage queen-sized bed. The all-white walls complement the wooden flooring of the room with a bedside table and a large window for an ample amount of light and air. It also comes with an antique bedroom bench, decked with books and décor pieces on top.

In the video, Gauri Khan asked Jacqueline, “So, what are we designing? Which space?” Jacqueline revealed that she has been looking forward to getting in touch with Gauri for some time. Gauri mentioned the kind of makeover that the actor never had. While Jacqueline looked excited, Gauri appeared to brainstorming for ideas. The video ended with a glimpse of Jacqueline stepping into her redesigned room and seeming surprised.

This marks one of Jacqueline’s rare appearances ever since she got involved in a money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. While she was maintaining a low profile, the actor now started making public appearances. Last week, she was spotted taking part in a beach cleaning drive at Mumbai’s Versova area.

She posted pictures and wrote, “Versova beach clean up drive! Great initiative @deepakmukutand all the best for the film inspired by Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan ‘Bal Naren’ all the best to the entire team and those involved in the film and thanks to all those who came in support of this important initiative thanks to Hon. MLA for your continued support.” She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan was last seen attending Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7. She also appeared in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2. Currently, her show is airing on Colors Infinity every Sunday at 9 pm. It’s also available on Mirchi Plus YouTube channel.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan jacqueline fernandez
gauri khan jacqueline fernandez

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out