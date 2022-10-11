Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s spacious, pristine white bedroom as Gauri Khan revamps it. Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez is the newest celebrity to collaborate with interior designer Gauri Khan for her show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In a new promo video from the show, Jacqueline is seen interacting with Gauri as both discuss their ideas for the former's bedroom redesign. Earlier, Gauri had redesigned Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Kabir Khan’s homes. Also read: Gauri Khan wants to 'take all the calls' to transform Manish Malhotra’s home on her upcoming show, he says 'no'

The video gives a close look at Jacqueline’s all-white bedroom which comes with a wooden vintage queen-sized bed. The all-white walls complement the wooden flooring of the room with a bedside table and a large window for an ample amount of light and air. It also comes with an antique bedroom bench, decked with books and décor pieces on top.

In the video, Gauri Khan asked Jacqueline, “So, what are we designing? Which space?” Jacqueline revealed that she has been looking forward to getting in touch with Gauri for some time. Gauri mentioned the kind of makeover that the actor never had. While Jacqueline looked excited, Gauri appeared to brainstorming for ideas. The video ended with a glimpse of Jacqueline stepping into her redesigned room and seeming surprised.

This marks one of Jacqueline’s rare appearances ever since she got involved in a money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. While she was maintaining a low profile, the actor now started making public appearances. Last week, she was spotted taking part in a beach cleaning drive at Mumbai’s Versova area.

She posted pictures and wrote, “Versova beach clean up drive! Great initiative @deepakmukutand all the best for the film inspired by Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan ‘Bal Naren’ all the best to the entire team and those involved in the film and thanks to all those who came in support of this important initiative thanks to Hon. MLA for your continued support.” She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan was last seen attending Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7. She also appeared in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2. Currently, her show is airing on Colors Infinity every Sunday at 9 pm. It’s also available on Mirchi Plus YouTube channel.

