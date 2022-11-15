Jacqueline Fernandez mobbed outside court after bail in extortion case; fans compare her to Rhea Chakraborty. Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by the Patiala House Court in Delhi in a ₹200 crore extortion case on Tuesday afternoon. The case is connected to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in which Jacqueline is also an accused. The actor may have got some relief from the court but had to endure being mobbed the moment she stepped foot outside the courtroom. With videos of the incident surfacing online, several fans have questioned her being ‘hounded’ like that. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez is innocent: Her lawyer post Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Jacqueline, escorted by her legal team, leave the court premises on Tuesday afternoon after her bail hearing. The scene soon turns into pandemonium with camerapersons, journalists, and bystanders jostling to get close to the actor even as she tries to navigate the crowd with the help of police personnel and her lawyers. A few media persons can be heard asking her questions about the hearing as well.

The video was reshared by a few fan pages on social media and other similar videos from the incident were also shared online. Reacting to this, one fan wrote, “This is wrong. I don’t think this is the way to hound someone.” Another wrote, “This has such Rhea Chakraborty vibes. The way she was treated in her case was sad.” Many others commented that even though they weren’t fans of the actor, she should not have been treated this way.

Earlier, Jacqueline was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh by the court in the ₹200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet submitted earlier this year. The prosecution has alleged that Jacqueline benefitted from the proceeds of money obtained through dubious means by Sukesh and that she continued her association with him despite knowing about his criminal activities.

