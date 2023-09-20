Jacqueline Fernandez spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez in Tuscany. See pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in Tuscany and appears to have made a very famous friend. A picture shared by one of her friends shows Jacqueline hanging out with US pop star and beauty mogul Selena Gomez. (Also read: ‘She a real bad’, Selena Gomez posts adorable vacay selfie with BFF Taylor Swift)

The photo shows Jacqueline in a white top and grey pants, posing for a picture with a bunch of others. These included Selena as well. The photo was shared by one Caroline Franklin with the caption ‘Tuscany mems’. Jacqueline commented on the post, writing, “Best days ever!” A fan even replied to her comment and asked, “Omg hi how was it like to meet @selenagomez.”

More pictures from Caroline's post show the group hanging out with famous Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and posing with him for pictures. Andrea even belted out some high notes for an impromptu performance.

Jacqueline also shared pictures from the night on her Instagram page. “@andreabocelliofficial you have given me the most beautiful memory that I will forever cherish! I feel like I’m still dreaming,” she wrote as she sat in his lap. Jacqueline wore a white shirt with black PVC pants.

Selena was in new last week after she won a Video Music Award for her song Calm Down with Rema. She also recently released her single Single Soon. Selena is also currently seen on the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Jacqueline will be seen next in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar and a bunch of others. Recently, she was part of India Day celebrations in New York.

A Delhi court has granted actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad without prior permission of the court. She is accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case, in which Sukesh Chandrasekhar is also an accused. In her application, Fernandez claimed that “being an actor of international acclaim, she frequently engaged in film shooting, appearance at events, participation in various award functions etc. being indispensable to her professional occupations and livelihood. In certain situations, it becomes time-consuming for the accused to take the court's approval for going abroad, which is mandatory under the terms of bail.”

