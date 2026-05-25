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Jagapathi Babu reveals how Prabhas helped him through depression: ‘Darling, I am there’

Jagapathi Babu praises Prabhas for his humility and support hile dealing with depression.

May 25, 2026 12:12 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, who has been part of some of the biggest projects like Pushpa 2, Salaar, Guntur Kaaram and will next be seen in Ram Charan’s Peddi, recently spoke about Prabhas and the humility with which the superstar carries himself. The veteran star also recalled an instance when the Baahubali actor helped him through depression.

‘Prabhas helped me through depression’

Jagapathi Babu spoke about bond with Prabhas.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “I was going through depression and wanted to speak to him. At that time, Prabhas was shooting in Georgia. He told me, ‘Darling, I am there. Tell me your problem, I will solve it,’ and gave me a lot of confidence. His words motivated me and gave me courage. Though he is younger than me, he has a very big heart. He loves and cares for everyone."

Jagapathi shared how Prabhas gave him confidence while he was dealing with a difficult emotional phase in life. The actor revealed that Prabhas even came to visit him personally while returning from a shoot, just to keep him upbeat and motivated.

‘Rajamouli is unbiased when it comes to casting’

Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in the pipeline. The film also stars Triptii Dimri in a lead role. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vanga’s banner, the highly anticipated film is slated for a worldwide release on March 5, 2027.

 
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