Janhvi Kapoor again tells photographers not to click her pictures while she is cycling. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor was heard telling a paparazzo not to film her during her cycling session on Tuesday. In a video that surfaced on social media, the actor was seen cycling with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

During her session, she crossed past a photographer who was filming her and requested him to not shoot her. "Aise mat kijiye please, maine request kiya hai (Don't do this please, I had requested)," she said in the video.

The incident took place less than a week after Khushi and Janhvi were seen wading through numerous photographers outside their housing complex. In a video shared last week, a photographer was right in front of Janhvi while another stood not too far from her. As Janhvi closed in on the cameraman in front of her, she was heard saying, "It's dangerous." She is also heard saying, "Aise please mat... (Don't do this)."

Janhvi has been spotted cycling with Khushi since the latter returned from the US. Khushi has been pursuing her higher studies in the US. In March, Janhvi flew down to the country and spent time with her. They were seen spending time in Los Angeles and New York. Following her trip, Janhvi returned to India only to travel to the Maldives. She had shared several pictures from her trip to the island.

The actor has been in the news for her work as well. She was seen playing a possessed bride in Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. In March, she also wrapped the filming of Good Luck Jerry. The actor was to return to the sets of Dostana 2 but the film has hit a road bump after Dharma Productions announced that they are recasting the movie. The movie previously starred Kartik Aaryan as well.