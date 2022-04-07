Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor step out for dinner date; fans wonder if they discussed Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out for a dinner date on Wednesday night. They were seen together as they stepped out of a restaurant. Fans have been wondering what might have been the topic of discussion during their outing, and if they talked about Ishaan Khatter. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor's BFF Tanisha Santoshi gives shout-out to ‘baby’ Khushi Kapoor with old pic ahead of her Bollywood debut

Pictures shared by a paparazzo account showed Janhvi and Ananya entering the Mizu restaurant in Khar. Janhvi wore a blue backless jumpsuit for the occasion, and kept her hair loose. Ananya was casually dressed in a white crop top and skinny white jeans, which she paired with pink platform heels.

A video shared by the account later in the night revealed that Janhvi and Ananya were also accompanied by Shanaya Kapoor for their outing. Shanaya, who is also Janhvi's cousin, was wearing a black crop top, jacket, and denim shorts for the outing.

Fans dropped fire and heart emojis on the picture. One wrote, "What a vibe." Others wondered if Janhvi and Ananya might have discussed Ishaan Khatter during their meeting. One wrote, "Might be a discussion about Ishan Khatter."

Recent reports claim that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have broken up after three years together. The two, who appeared together in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, had never confirmed their relationship. Meanwhile, rumours about Janhvi dating Ishaan had also surfaced when she appeared with him in her debut film Dhadak in 2018. Neither of them confirmed these reports.

Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Ananya is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which her co-stars are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, along with boxer Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, Shanaya is due to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. The Dharma Productions film will also star actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

