Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Ooty trip has them cycling, zip-lining and chilling in scenic locales. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a new video in which she documented her recent trip to Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The actor was seen snuggling up with a book in her room and also cycling with her friends during the trip. The video also showed her sharing a cute moment with her sister Khushi Kapoor who had joined her for the short vacation. Fans showered love on Janhvi's new post and dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor step out for dinner date; fans wonder if they discussed Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi shared the video montage on her Instagram account on Monday with the caption, "Ooty diaries," adding the emojis of a mountain, sun, face with three hearts, and an emotional face. The video, set to the tune of Harry Styles song As It Was, started with a view of the scenery in Ooty, before showing Janhvi who played with her hair as she sat in a cafe. The next part showed her running across a tall bridge in a picturesque location.

One of the clips showed a glimpse of Jahnvi's hotel room. The actor was sitting with her back to a glass window as she read a book. Janhvi, who was wearing a bulky sweater, was cuddled up in blankets in the picture. Janhvi also shared glimpses of her going out cycling with her friends, playing with them in a park, apart from a video of her zip lining. She also shared clips from her visit to a tea plantation. Jahnvi was accompanied on the getaway by her friend Orhan Awatramani and sister Khushi Kapoor, both of whom were seen in pictures and videos shared by her.

A part in the video showed her kissing Khushi's shoulder as she hugged her in a scenic location next to the mountains. The video ended with a clip of Janhvi on her phone as she sat on a swing. Janhvi's travel diaries received a lot of compliments from her fans. One wrote, "Very beautiful girl," while another commented, "Life is beautiful." Actor Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar commented heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from her recent trip to Ooty.

Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Khushi will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an adaptation of the Archie Comics, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Producer Reema Kagti shared on Monday that the filming for The Archies has finally began. Khushi will be playing Betty from the Archie comics in the Netflix original film. It appeared that she is trying to keep her look from the film in wraps as none of the pictures shared by Janhvi from their Ooty trip showed Khushi's face. However, pictures from the film's sets had previously surfaced online, showing Khushi with her hair dyed a shiny copper with short bangs falling on her forehead.

