Janhvi Kapoor blushes after paparazzi spot her with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in same car. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seem to be taking the relationship public. The couple has been said to be dating but hasn't admitted it officially after they were on Maldives vacation together. Both of them were spotted by paparazzi as they were leaving Rhea Kapoor's residence together in a car on Wednesday night. Janhvi blushed and smiled as she was captured by paps while having conversation with Shikhar. The video surfaced online and many people reacted to their video. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in pink, joins rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani's engagement bash. Watch)

A paparazzo video of Janhvi and Shikhar was captioned, “VIRAL! Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she gets snapped with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; The duo was seen exiting Rhea Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.” The two were seen interacting in the vehicle as paparazzi captured them. Janhvi wore a white hoodie and kept her hair open. Her boyfriend Shikhar wore a dark T-shirt while driving. Janhvi blushed and smiled while looking at Shikhar. She hid her face with her hand and did not let paps capture her expressions properly. Moments later, she looked at her smartphone.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “Why are all these celebrities these days trying to show off their relationships?” Other person wrote, “Celebs hai, toh kissi ke saath ghum bhi nhi sakte? (They are celebs, don't they have liberty to chill with anyone).” “Pehle confirm toh karlo ki sirf friend hai ya boyfriend (Let her confirm whether he is friend or boyfriend)”, wrote one.

At Anant Ambani's engagement bash, Janhvi and Shikhar were spotted together. Shikhar was also on a vacation with Janhvi in Maldives. During their Maldives visit, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from her time on the beach, in the sun as well as under the moon. It was confirmed she was accompanied by Shikhar when a Reddit user pointed out the similarity between his and Janhvi's pics.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi earlier but the two parted their ways.

On work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will essay the role of a cricketer in the movie.

