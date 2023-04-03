Janhvi Kapoor decks up in ethnic outfit, prays at Tirupati temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Watch

On Monday, actor Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at the Tirupati temple in Tirumala. The two have been dating for a while now, as per reports. Shikhar was also spotted with Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, at various recent events, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai on March 31. While Shikhar and Janhvi are yet to confirm their relationship, they are often seen together in paparazzi photos and videos. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya attend event together, appear to make things official on Insta

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seen at Tirupati Temple (left).

Janhvi decked up in a pink and green lehenga, while Shikhar was seen in a white dhoti and red stole as they sought blessings at Tirupati temple. The two were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor, who wore a green and red lehenga. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Khushi was seen walking behind Janhvi and Shikhar, who were seen with their team.

Amid rumours that Janhvi is dating Shikhar Pahariya, he had dropped a sweet birthday post for her last month. He shared a photo with Janhvi, in which he held her close to him, and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday". He also added a red heart emoji to the photo. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, and is an entrepreneur.

Shikhar was reportedly in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, filmmaker Karan Johar had almost confirmed their past relationship on Koffee With Karan 7 last year. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with actor Sara Ali Khan, Karan had said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Sara had dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya in the past.

Janhvi was last seen in Mili. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film also featured Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, it was the Hindi remake of his 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is set to be released in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

