Janhvi Kapoor gets a big new tattoo on her arm, here's the secret behind the 'Labbu' it mentions

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some unseen pictures. She even revealed her new tattoo, which appears to be dedicated to someone special.

The first picture in her post is a selfie, clicked during the golden hour. Other photos showed her at a temple, enjoying views of the mountains from an infinity pool and practising yoga in the sun. She also shared a video of herself wincing in pain as a tattoo artist worked on her arm. Another picture gave a better look at her tattoo, which read, ‘I love you my labbu’.

Fans were curious about the identity of 'labbu'. “Labbu kon h (who is Labbu),” asked a fan. A disheartened follower guessed that it's the name of the person she is dating right now. “She has someone. Let's go somewhere else,” they wrote.

However, Labbu is what her late mother Sridevi used to call Janhvi. On Sridevi's third death anniversary this year, Janhvi had shared a note written by her on Instagram. It read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

In a chat with Neha Dhupia on her show BFFs in 2019, Janhvi had said that Sridevi didn't approve of tattoos and that she, too, was ‘too chicken’ to get inked.

Janhvi was earlier rumoured to be dating Akshat Rajan but they are said to have split up. On his birthday last month, she shared a picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday to the world's best human I love you.”

Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy Roohi and her next release will be Good Luck Jerry. After wrapping up the film's shoot, which was interrupted by protesting farmers a couple of times, Janhvi wrote in a post, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."