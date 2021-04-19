Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor glows in new pics: 'Kisses from the sun'
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor glows in new pics: 'Kisses from the sun'

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share new pictures from her sunny vacation. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares new pics on Instagram. See them here.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a new bunch of pictures on Instagram. The actor was seen in soaking up the sun while posing for the camera.

She posed in a forested area, with the sun's rays shining brightly on her face. Sharing them, she simply wrote: "Kisses from the sun." Her fans were very happy to see her and dropped fire, heart eyes and red heart emojis in plenty.

Earlier in the day, she shared a dance video where she was seen dancing to Cardi B's Up with trainer Namrata Purohit. Sharing it, she wrote: "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now." Few days back, she had shared another fun dance video with her friends and had written: "I really wish we were cooler than this but."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Varun Dhawan dances to Badri Ki Dulhania on the sets of Bhediya, watch

Arjun Rampal shares glimpse of his quarantine life with fans

Kareena Kapoor shares a pic of her stunning swimming pool from her Mumbai home

Kangana gives glimpse of spacious balcony of Mumbai home in these new pics

Since the time she wrapped up her film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi has been on a vacation mode. Once her film's shoot was done, she left for the US to spend time wither her sister Khushi. They were first in Los Angeles and then they moved to New York. She had shared a number of stunning pictures from there.

After a pit-stop in India, she left for the Maldives. Sharing her first picture from the tropical island, she had written: "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype." Subsequently, she shared a number of numbers with her friends from there.

Also read: Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

At the time of completion of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi had written: "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything." The film's shoot in Punjab was interrupted on three occasions by protesting farmers who wanted Janhvi to come out in support of them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics gunjan saxena bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Kriti Sanon cannot believe Varun Dhawan did this to a little baby, watch funny video

PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 08:51 AM IST
bollywood

Varun Dhawan urges fans to wear a mask in Arunachal Pradesh with folded hands, watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP