Janhvi Kapoor makes Ranveer Singh squirm as she twists her tongue 360° on The Big Picture. Watch

Ranveer Singh will welcome actor Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on his recently launched quiz show, The Big Picture, this weekend. In a new promo, Ranveer is seen asking Sara and Janhvi to show off a few talents.

He challenges them to a tongue twister, which neither could nail. However, Janhvi offered to show her real ‘tongue-twisting’ abilities. She stuck her tongue out and appeared to have twisted it a full 360°. The act left Ranveer squirming.

Other promos from the episode show Ranveer and Sara learning belly dancing from Janhvi and Sara leaving Ranveer unimpressed by her winking abilities. Sara wore a beige, shimmery dress while Sara wore a similar short black dress.

Ranveer has worked with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba but he has never worked with Janhvi. The two will be seen together in Karan Johar's period epic, Takht.

Ranveer made his TV debut as the host of the visual-based quiz show, which launched on October 16 on Colors. "I'm thrilled to be hosting my first television show - The Big Picture! I'm enthused about entertaining the nation with a uniquely fresh format that the ace squad at Colors are extremely excited about. Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I've idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey," Ranveer said in a statement.

The Big Picture tests contestants' knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants are required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money of ₹5 crore.

Ranveer is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will also feature in 83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Anniyan remake.