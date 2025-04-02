Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani, Twinkle Khanna stun at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show in Mumbai. Watch

Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Twinkle Khanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi and Kareena Kapoor, among many others, attended Vivienne Westwood's first-ever fashion show in India on Tuesday evening. The star-studded affair gala also saw celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Armaan Malik, Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, Rohit Saraf, Uorfi Javed, Alaya F, Vani Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan, Patralekhaa in attendance. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor makes heads turn in red at Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Twinkle Khanna, among others, attended Vivienne Westwood's fashion show.

What Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant, Mira Rajput wore

For the event, Janhvi wore an off-shoulder embellished corset top stitched with a thigh-high slit satin skirt and silver heels. She also wore a neckpiece as she walked the red carpet. Mira Rajput opted for a peach off-shoulder dress and heels. She also carried a black bag. Radhika Merchant was seen in a custom-made saree and a 1990 Vivienne Westwood corset.

Kareena, Twinkle stun at Vivienne Westwood's event

Kareena Kapoor was seen in a wine off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit. For the accessories, Kareena opted for diamond rings and statement earrings. Twinkle Khanna opted for a rust top under a beige blazer and maroon pants. She also carried a bag with her.

Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani, Bhumi were also part of event

Huma Qureshi opted for a black dress under a matching cape. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in Afghani pants, a matching blazer, and a satin-striped shirt. Disha Patani was seen in an embellished bodycon dress. Bhumi Pednekar opted for a denim jacket and matching pants. Vani Kapoor was seen in a golden bodycon dress. Patralekhaa wore a pink dress and heels.

About Vivienne Westwood's show

The show presented a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks and special archive pieces. It also featured a capsule collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks crafted from handwoven Indian silks, Khadi cotton, and wool sourced from esteemed textile houses like Khadi India and Aaranya, Gwalior.

The showcase highlighted heritage preservation, and the skilled artisans. The event was held against the backdrop of Mumbai's Gateway of India.