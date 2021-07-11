Janhvi Kapoor poses in mini bodycon dress, fans call her Kylie Jenner. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor has left fans impressed with her latest pictures. The actor on Sunday shared pictures of her outfit of the day (OOTD) on Instagram and has been receiving numerous compliments in the comments section.

The actor appeared to have stepped out to shoot for an episode of a chat show. Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing a short, coffee-coloured, figuring-hugging dress for the show. Her hair appeared to feature freshly brown highlights.

Janhvi shared the pictures with the heart and band-aid emojis in the caption. A similar caption was used by her sister, Khushi Kapoor last week for one of her posts.

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. One fan confessed the look reminded them of Kylie Jenner. "Hello kyliee!" a fan wrote. "You are looking gorgeous," another fan added. "Gurll I stopped breathing now," a third comment read. "We see you shining," a fourth said. "You deserve the crown of Miss World," a fifth commented.

Besides fans, Janhvi Kapoor also received love from her family members. Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped fire and heart-eyes emojis. The actor's aunt, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor also used fire emojis.

Janhvi had stepped out on Sunday to film for a new episode of Social Media Star with Janice. Videos shared by Janice Sequeira featured Janhvi with YouTuber Kusha Kapila. Janhvi was also seen recreating a dance challenge with Janice in one of the videos.

Lately, Janhvi has been spottedq leaving her gym and working out with her sister, Khushi. They were also recently seen enjoying a cheat meal with their trainer Namrata Purohit.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which was released earlier this year. The movie received a compromised release owing to the pandemic. She had also completed the shoot of her movie Good Luck Jerry around the same time. Janhvi was expected to resume work on Dostana 2. However, Dharma Productions recently announced that they were recasting the movie.