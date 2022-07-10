Janhvi Kapoor reacts after Varun Dhawan asks 'what is this behaviour?' as she arrives late for shoot in Poland. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan teased his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor after she arrived late for the shoot of their movie Bawaal in Poland. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Varun Dhawan posted a brief clip in which Janhvi was seen exiting a hotel. The actor smiled as she said, "I'm really sorry." The team of Bawaal, including Varun, director Nitesh Tiwari, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, were waiting for her near a few cars. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor poses with Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal)

Varun said, "Ahem ahem. This is terrible, Janhvi. What is this behaviour?" She apologised to the team and kept smiling. As she was about to enter a car, Nitesh spoke about the repercussions of being late and missing important parts of the film. Janhvi replied, "Nahi miss karenge sir. Sirf aaj ka din (Won't miss, Sir. Just for today)." As she entered the car, Varun asked, "Janhvi, what is this behaviour man?"

In the video, Janhvi wore a white sweatshirt, grey pants and white sneakers. She also carried a blue bag. Varun recorded the video and wasn't seen on camera. He captioned the clip, "@janhvikapoor (alarm clock emoji) late....."

Recently both Varun and Janhvi announced on Instagram that they had wrapped up their shoot for Bawaal in Amsterdam and headed for Poland. Sharing a picture wearing similar outfits, they wrote, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala."

Helmed by Nitesh, Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is a social drama. Bawaal marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Varun will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, which is all geared up to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. Janhvi will feature in Good Luck Jerry, which will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

