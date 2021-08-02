Janhvi Kapoor reveals what she bought with her first-ever paycheque; hint, it involves New York

Janhvi Kapoor has revealed what she spent her first pay cheque on. Janhvi, the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, made her acting debut in 2018's Dhadak.

In a new video feature as a part of a spread for a fashion brand, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her aesthetic, and to comment on that of others. She was also asked what she spent her first pay cheque on.

She said, in a video for the Peacock Magazine, "I really don't know, I think I used to buy my tickets to travel somewhere. I think London... No, New York." Janhvi also revealed that her ideal date night outfit is a 'nice, well-fitted simple black dress with sneakers.'

Janhvi was also asked to associate one celebrity with words and phrases such as 'sorry, not sorry' (Sara Ali Khan), 'psyche' (Sonam Kapoor), 'that's so fetch' (Khushi Kapoor), 'can't even' (she named herself), and 'on fleek' (Alia Bhatt).

In a previous video, Janvhi said that she would want her wedding to take place at Tirupati. Her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Janhvi said, will take place at 'a house in Mylapore', probably referring to Sridevi's ancestral home. She also revealed that she isn't too keen on a reception. "Is a reception necessary? No na? Screw the reception."

After appearing in Dhadak, which co-starred Ishaan Khatter and was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Janhvi landed a starring role in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. Last year, she appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and earlier this year, completed filming Aanand L Rai-produced Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.