Janhvi Kapoor's apology note on Earth Day, Mira Rajput says 'let’s give Earth the care we give our children'

People across the world celebrated Earth Day on Thursday. Many actors as well as celebs also highlighted the importance of our planet and shared ways to protect it.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram and penned an apology note to Nature.

She wrote, "I’m sorry for every time I didn’t value what you’ve given us. I’m sorry for every second I wasted forgetting to marvel at your beauty, for thinking you’d continue to envelope us with sunsets that melt into sunrises that we’d always have access to. Sorry for being callous about the gift to roam freely on this land and travel the skies and seas to discover newer possibilities and life and love. Sorry for thinking you’d never run out of patience waiting for us to care for you the way you’ve cared for us. For ignoring the tears you shed every time you watched us abuse ourselves, each other, and you- our home."

"I hope we earn back the right to roam freely, wander with abandon. Earn back the luxury to share our thoughts, our voices, our dreams and to realise them - in a tangible realm. The luxury to breathe the same air without suspecting it of a disease that might take our life. But in the midst of this lesson that I know you’re teaching us; that I hope we’re close to having finally learnt- I learnt to live more freely and wholly than I ever have before. And I pray we make it through this, not just for me or the people of my country, or the world, but for the chance to make it up to you. To treat you better than we have before, to treat each other and ourselves better than we have before. To be a renewed earth. One who’s beauty and life is only growing, never threatened. #happyearthday," she added.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor wife's Mira Rajput dropped her picture as she lay on a mat basking in the sun with her face covered with a hat. Captioning the post, she wrote, "They say “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” So let’s give the Earth the care we give our children; unconditional, selfless and never-ending. It will be a happy Earth, everyday. #HappyEarthDay."

Several actors including Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan among others wished fans on Earth Day.

People across the globe started celebrating this day on April 22, 1970, to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The theme of 2021 is Restore Our Earth and features five primary programmes. They are---The Canopy Project, Food and Environment, Climate Literacy, the Global Earth Challenge, and The Great Global CleanUp.