Janhvi Kapoor's poolside dance to Cardi B's Up wows fans, they call her 'cuteness ki dukaan'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a goofy dance video with her team on Instagram Reels. In the short clip, all of them were seen shaking a leg to Cardi B’s song Up, by the poolside, leaving fans in splits. “I really wish we were cooler than this but 🙃🥴☹️,” she wrote in her caption.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri and hairdresser Amit Thakur commented ‘haha’ on the post. Fans also reacted. “Cuteness ki dukaan (bundle of cuteness),” one wrote. “Queen of standing out always,” another commented. “That's so good,” a third wrote.

Janhvi was last seen on the big screen in the horror-comedy Roohi, which was the first Bollywood film to release in theatres after they began operating at full capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, opened to largely negative reviews. It then got an early streaming release on Netflix.

Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry are among Janhvi’s upcoming projects. She has also signed Karan Johar’s period epic Takht, but the film has now been put on the backburner. She confirmed to Hindustan Times recently that ‘it is delayed and not shelved’.

In the interview, Janhvi also talked about the criticism she faces for being a star kid, and said that her work has been dismissed ever since she was in school. She recalled how students would dismiss her good grades, chalking it up to ‘because your parents are famous, that is why the teachers are sucking up to you’.

“Of course, it has definitely scaled up since I joined the industry. But having said that, I completely understand what everyone talks about. I genuinely can’t deny that I am privileged. What am I supposed to say? That I deserve this opportunity because I was born into this family? People aren’t obligated to love me because my parents worked their whole lives, proved themselves and earned that love. But I don’t think it means that they need to hate me either,” she added.