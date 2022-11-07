Janhvi Kapoor says dad Boney Kapoor would say ‘wah beta’ even if she burps

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor recently attended the trailer launch of her newly-released movie Mili. At the launch, producer Boney spoke highly about his actor daughter and she got visibly embarrassed about it. Now, in a new interview, Janhvi has said that her father would be proud of her no matter what she does. (Also read: Mili movie review: Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller has a warm heart, chilling race against time)

Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor and is a remake of Malayalam hit Helen. The film stars Janhvi in the lead. This is the first time they have worked together.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about her father's many praises for her, Janhvi said, “Obviously. I am his daughter. He will think that even if I burp he'll be like ‘Wah beta! Kya dakaar maara hai (Wow my child! How well you have burped)’."

"He also came from the place of saying his two bits about 'you've misunderstood my daughter, she works hard' and that was his way of doing it. But it's fine, all this talking makes no difference. We have given out heart and soul to this film. Hopefully they will see it when they see the film," she added.

Mathukutty Xavier's survival drama follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Janhvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer. Mili marks the actor's third release as a solo lead after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and this year's Good Luck Jerry – both released on OTT.

The actor said she is "nervous" about Mili as it is slated to be released in theatres this Friday. “I believed in all of these films. I knew we had a good film and good performances in hand. But with 'Gunjan...' and 'Good Luck Jerry', there was no pressure or fear of the value of the film being tainted by a (box office) number. Here, I have so much confidence that it (Mili) is a good film but I am scared about the conversation, which will be about numbers,” she told PTI.

