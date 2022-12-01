Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with friends, bows down on temple floor. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor reached Andhra Pradesh with her friends to visit the famous Tirumala temple. Going by visuals, she donned a neon green and sported a no-make-up look for the visit. According to news agency ANI, she offered prayers during the VIP darshan timings. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says being launched by Karan Johar has made her 'easy to hate'

Special arrangements were reportedly made for Janhvi’s visit. Security officials were seen guarding her on the temple premises. This is not the first time that the actor has visited the popular temple. She had earlier visited on her mother late Sridevi’s birth anniversary.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor who will mark her Bollywood debut next year alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

In South, Janhvi often travels to her lavish Chennai bungalow, which was Sridevi’s first home. Janhvi recently gave a house tour and took fans around her favourite parts of the house. Janhvi also revealed that the house was renovated in memory of her later mother after her death. Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning as per reports, in Dubai.

Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili, which marked her first professional collaboration with father Boney Kapoor who co-produced it. It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. In the film, Janhvi played a worker at a restaurant, who is accidentally locked up in a freezer.

She will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. It is slated to release in April 2023. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, in which she will appear as a cricketer.

(With inputs from ANI)

