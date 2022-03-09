Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya hail Anshula Kapoor for her transformation journey: 'Omg honey. onwards and upwards'

Anshula Kapoor has has a weight loss transformation and her family, friends and fans are super impressed with her journey. All from sister Janhvi Kapoor to cousin Shanaya Kapoor as well as her trainers have hailed her new look. She has now penned a note to self in which she has mentioned how she fought back tears, fear, setbacks, discomfort and self doubt to begin the “healing”. Also read: Anshula Kapoor's fans impressed by her 'zabardast' weight loss transformation, Katrina Kaif says ‘look at you’

“Note to self: Talk a little nicer to yourself today. For me today, being 'healthy” means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing.”

She further wrote, "It’s been a 2 year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress. It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections and flaws isn’t doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy."

Anshula's halsister Janhvi Kapoor reacted to her post, “Omg honey” with several fire icons. She wrote in another comment, "Onwards and upwards!!!" Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped several heart icons in reaction to the post. Huma Qureshi called Anshula “Sexy.”

Anshula's fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare commented to her post, "@anshulakapoor Loving the New You. We all are an art in the making. We have our positives and our negatives, our highs and our lows, our perfections and some imperfections. How we deal with them defines us. Wat I have seen of you in the last two years is nothing less than an Inspiration. Keep inspiring and keep working hard. The Journey is more important , enjoyable and teaches us much more than the Goal itself. Looking forward to new you with @priyankaitis on your case."

Reacting to him, Anshula further wrote, “@swapneelhazare thank you Swapneel! You and priyanka are a huge part of this. Thank you for pushing me without breaking me (and for making me look forward to working out as something fun rather than as a way to punish myself).”

Priyanka replied to her, “Anshula I’m at a loss of words. Loved every word you’ve keyed in out here & all I can say is you are a true inspiration… a true Fighter.”

Anshula is the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She runs a social organisation which enables fans to meet their favourite celebrities.

