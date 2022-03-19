Janhvi Kapoor shares cute moment with sister Khushi Kapoor in new picture, fans call them 'sibling goals'

Janhvi Kapoor expressed love for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor in a new picture she shared on social media. Khushi Kapoor reacted with a sweet reply for her sister, while fans hailed the post as sibling goals. The monochrome picture appeared to be from the time when the sisters attended Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai on Thursday. Also Read| Alia Bhatt clicks pics with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday chats with Vijay Deverakonda: Inside Bollywood's latest party

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Janhvi shared the black and white picture with Khushi and captioned it, "kissie kissie with my baby." The picture showed the actor holding Khushi's hands while pouting at each other. Jahnvi was wearing a strappy midi bodycon dress that was embellished with shimmering mirrors all over and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a back slit. Khushi could be seen wearing a shimmery backless halter neck dress.

Khushi reacted to her sister's post by writing, "Ilu (I love you), adding a white heart and a smiling face with tear emoji. Fans reacted to Khushi's comment by praising the bond between the sisters.

One wrote, "you guys are sibling goals," while another commented, "hottie stylish sisters." A third one called them "cutest sisters," while one commented, "love you both." Janhvi and Khushi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor reacted to the post with red heart emojis, while his wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, "My girls," adding heart-eyed emoji and starry-eyed emojis.

Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, often share pictures with each other on their Instagram handles. Most recently, Jahnvi shared a video on Instagram Stories that showed Khushi sitting on a suitcase as someone behind her pushed it. Jahnvi commented on the video, “@Khushi05k forgot how to use her spidery long legs."

Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani, and is also working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao.

