Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt clicks pics with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday chats with Vijay Deverakonda: Inside Bollywood's latest party
bollywood

Alia Bhatt clicks pics with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday chats with Vijay Deverakonda: Inside Bollywood's latest party

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Production enjoyed a star-studded birthday bash on Thursday. Celebrities like Gauri Khan, Karina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others attended the party.
Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoo clicked selfies with Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday chatted with Vijay Deverakonda.
Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoo clicked selfies with Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday chatted with Vijay Deverakonda.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, Apoorva Mehta threw a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Apoorva is the CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Bollywood A-listers such as, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and others attended Apoorva's 50th birthday party. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan attend Apoorva Mehta's star-studded bash. Watch)

A fan account shared a series of pictures from the bash on Reddit. In the pictures, actors Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Tara Sutaria, her boyfriend Aadar Jain, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more are seen posing for the camera.

In another photo, Manish was seen posing with actor Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, Arjun Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene pose for a picture together.
Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene pose for a picture together.

In another picture from the party, Kajol was seen posing with Karan Johar and popular celebrity astrologer Balu Munnangi. Balu also shared a photo with Bobby Deol. 

 

In another video shared by a fan account, Ananya Panday was seen talking to her upcoming film Liger's co-star Vijay Devarakonda. At one point the duo is seen laughing as they looked at the camera. One fan commented on the video, “Can't wait for Liger.” Complimenting Ananya another one said, “I like Ananya's dress.”

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor heads to Karan Johar's party with Malaika Arora; Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor join in too)

Other celebrities such as Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Neha Dhupia were also a part of the grand birthday celebration. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan aryan khan janhvi kapoor alia bhatt manish malhotra ananya panday vijay devarakonda navya naveli navya naveli nanda navya nanda shweta bachchan + 9 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out