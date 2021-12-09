Kareena Kapoor heads to Karan Johar's party with Malaika Arora; Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor join in too

Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night and his closest friends were seen making their way to the bash. The paparazzi spotted Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor making their way to Karan's home together. Karan seems to have hosted the party to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

While Malaika Arora wore a black and white print outfit, Kareena Kapoor picked out an animal print top for the party. Karisma Kapoor was also spotted heading to the party in a casual black, long-sleeved shirt. Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also photographed outside Karan's house in his car.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Karan Johar's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Arjun, who recently returned from the Maldives after a vacation with Malaika, was seen wearing in a green T-shirt and busy on his phone. Alia Bhatt too was photographed entering Karan's building. She was seen wearing a white outfit.

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor were heading to Karan Johar's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Karan had also invited The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Amrita Arora was also present at the party. After the dinner party ended, Kareena was seen heading home with Karisma and Amrita. The actor was seen hiding her face with a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham inspired hoodie.

Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan were seen making their way to Karan Johar's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Also read: Kareena Kapoor teases paparazzi as she hides her face, flashes K3G inspired 'gym class today' sweatshirt. Watch

Karan Johar recently returned to Mumbai. The filmmaker was in New Delhi for the shooting schedule of his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead while veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan star in supporting roles.

Over the last few weeks, Karan has been sharing videos and pictures from the sets. Besides shooting for the film, Karan has also been counting down to the 20th anniversary of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film, which released in December 2001. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a clip from the film and wrote, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family!”