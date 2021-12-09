Kareena Kapoor teases paparazzi as she hides her face, flashes K3G inspired 'gym class today' sweatshirt. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor teased the paparazzi as she hid her face when they tried to click pictures. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kareena was seen seated inside a car next to her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora.

In the video, captured on Wednesday night, Kareena Kapoor buried her face in a black sweatshirt and also held it up against the window as her car passed by the paparazzi waiting to click her pictures. Karisma Kapoor tried to take the hoodie down as Kareena laughed.

The words 'gym class today' were seen written on the sweatshirt. The line is from Kareena's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), which clocks 20 years of its release this month. Kareena was on her way back from Karan Johar's K3G-themed party.

As her car drove by, Kareena kept laughing with Karisma and Amrita as she looked outside quickly and then again hid her face with her hair. However, she later smiled for the paparazzi as the video ended.

Kareena was seen wearing a black and beige coloured top paired with black pants and white sneakers for her night out. Karisma wore a black outfit while Amrita was seen sporting an orange coloured jacket.

The trio had also visited producer Rhea Kapoor's home on Tuesday for her early Christmas party. Rhea had hosted a girls' night which was also attended by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.

The guests had given glimpses of their evening at Rhea's home on Instagram. Kareena had shared pictures of their time together -- laughing, eating and posing for photos.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya will also feature in the film.

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Laal Singh Chaddha, presented by Viacom18 Studios, will now release on April 14, 2022.