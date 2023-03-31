Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from 'one extreme to another', Arjun Kapoor is impressed with her 'work life balance'

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a variety of pictures from her routine these days. The pictures show her doing all from chilling near a beachside pool, savouring views of the night sky, sleeping or working on her film Mr and Mrs Mahi and also getting bandages during the makeup session. Also read: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor for NTR 30 launch ceremony, SS Rajamouli claps first shot. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has shared many pictures on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “from one extreme to another”. Her brother Arjun Kapoor commented on the pictures, “Casually mixing work life balance”.

The first picture shows her in a pink floral bikini as she stands by the poolside overlooking the sea, with the sun setting in the background. It is followed by a picture of her in a white hat, probably from the shoot of her film Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she plays a cricketer. A picture shows her sleeping on a couch with something written in ink on her wrist. There is also a picture of her sitting in front of the mirror and clicking a picture as someone does her makeup and some put bandages on her injured arm. There are also pictures of her from her outings in a black gown and a lehenga.

Janhvi will next be seen as a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film will have her uniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. She has already shot Bawaal with Varun Dhawan long ago. She recently confirmed her South debut opposite Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTR 30. The film will be directed by 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva. She shared the film poster on her birthday and captioned it, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30." The poster showed her in a saree, sitting by a river and introduced her as the 'clam in a storm'.

Janhvi delivered two film releases last year. She was seen in Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar and her other thriller, Mili, released in theatres.

