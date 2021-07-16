Janhvi Kapoor shares Sridevi's pic with Manish Malhotra to congratulate him on becoming film director

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared an old picture of her late mother, actor Sridevi, to congratulate designer Manish Malhotra as he gears up for his new venture. Manish is set to make his directorial debut with a musical love story.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor dropped the photo in which Sridevi is seen wearing a dark green dress, paired with a matching ear stud with her hair tied in a ponytail. Manish Malhotra is seen in a black shirt.

Sridevi is seen holding a laughing Manish Malhotra in her arms as she gave him a peck on his cheek. Janhvi captioned the picture, “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey (red heart emoji) can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special."

On Thursday a source told Hindustan Times, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly." Filmmaker and Manish's friend, Karan Johar, will back him in the new venture through Dharma Productions.

Janhvi is the daughter of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She regularly gives fans glimpses of her life on Instagram. Recently, she had shared pictures from a photoshoot. The actor was seen in a body-hugging beige dress that she paired with matching jewellery and kept her hair loose.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot for which, was wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in Dostana 2. She is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht, alongside actors Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, among others.