Janhvi Kapoor shares pics from visit to historic place, says 'travelled the world but no place makes me jump like India'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared stunning pictures from a visit to a heritage place. Janhvi had been based in Punjab for the shoot of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, for a while. She is back in Mumbai.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like 🇮🇳" The pictures showed Janhvi posing inside a heritage site, like an old, richly ornate but now crumbling haveli. The walls were done up with mirror work and coloured glass.

Shooting of Good Luck Jerry was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district on Saturday (Jan 30) by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws. This is the second time that the shooting of the movie was halted in Patiala. Earlier, it was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on Saturday.

Protesting farmers insisted that the actor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws. “We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today," said a protester. “We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting,” the protester further said. The shooting was disrupted for a brief period, said a police official, adding it resumed later.

Janhvi has couple of films in the pipeline - she has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Roofi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. Had the coronavirus lockdown not come into place, she would have shot for Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer Takht too but the project was postponed indefinitely early last year.

