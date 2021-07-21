Janhvi Kapoor shows chachi Maheep Kapoor steps to Nadiyon Paar: 'Niece insisted I dance with her on stage'

Janhvi Kapoor and her aunt Maheep Kapoor took to the stage at an event in Bangalore on Tuesday. Maheep even shared a video, in which, Janhvi was seen giving her a tutorial on how to dance to Nadiyon Paar.

Janhvi Kapoor was invited to inaugurate a nail salon in Bangalore. Maheep and her friend, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan were also in attendance. Janhvi was seen in a yellow skirt, top and jacket, with her hair tied in a ponytail. Maheep wore a short black dress with high heels.

In a video, Maheep is seen joining Janhvi on stage as the latter taught her the steps to Nadiyon Paar, a song that featured in her movie, Roohi. Janhvi looks at Maheep as they laugh and dance together. "When my niece insisted I dance with her, on stage," Maheep wrote with the video she posted on Instagram Stories.

More photos and videos from the event show Janhvi cutting ribbons, taking a tour of the salon. Maheep also shared more pictures from the event with Seema Khan. She was wearing a white shirt, black skirt and white boots.

Maheep and Seema were the leads of Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. Janhvi also made an appearance on the show.

Janhvi is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Maheep is the wife of Boney's younger brother Sanjay Kapoor. They have two children--daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.

Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy, Roohi. It was among the first Bollywood films to release earlier this year after the government allowed theatres around the country to operate at full capacity. Her next release will be Good Luck Jerry.

Maheep and others will be seen on the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.