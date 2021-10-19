Janhvi Kapoor stops Boney Kapoor from removing mask for paparazzi, tells them ‘galat advice mat dijiye’. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor stopped her father Boney Kapoor from taking off his mask while posing for pictures at the Mumbai airport. As she made him put it back on, photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Janhvi asked the paparazzi to not say such things to Boney. “Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye (It is not safe, please don’t give wrong advice),” she told them. They then posed for photos but with their masks on.

Before she entered her car, the photographers asked Janhvi to show them her tattoo. “Bohot dekh liya, maine Instagram pe daal diya (You have seen enough of it, I put it up on Instagram),” she told them.

Earlier this month, Janhvi got ‘I love you my Labbu’ tattooed on her arm, a nod to her late mother, Sridevi. On Sridevi’s third death anniversary, Janhvi shared a note written by her, which read, “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi has returned to Mumbai from a holiday in the hills. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her vacation on Instagram. Her latest post showed her working out, with a picturesque view of the mountains in the background, and going on a trek with her friends. “Somewhere over the rainbow,” she wrote in her caption and geo-tagged JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, in which she played a young woman possessed by a demonic spirit. The horror-comedy, directed by Hardik Mehta, also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2, but the film will be reshot after Dharma Productions announced a recast. Her other project with the banner, Takht, has also been delayed.