Janhvi Kapoor talks about shooting schedule of Helen remake that broke her 'physically and mentally'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor spoke about a film schedule that broke her 'physically and mentally'. In a new interview, she confirmed that she is shooting for the Hindi remake of Helen, a Malayalam film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor has done a handful of films so far, including Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018.

In an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything. And I think that's something I'm learning from the film I'm doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the film, Janhvi replied, "I'm shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor goes trekking with girl gang, takes a dip in the river. See pics, videos

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will star next in Good Luck Jerry, her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. He is producing the film. Shot in Punjab, the filming of Good Luck Jerry was wrapped up in March this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi also has Takht and Dostana 2, under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner, in the pipeline.