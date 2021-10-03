Janhvi Kapoor goes trekking with girl gang, takes a dip in the river. See pics, videos

Janhvi Kapoor is on a break from work and is enjoying her time in the wilderness. The actor has shared several pictures from her trek in the woods with her friends.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Janhvi captioned them, “les fleurs du mal”, after the French collection of poems that translates to ‘The Flowers of Evil’. She wore a white tank top and shorts while roaming in the woods.

One picture showed her with her two friends, all of them holding their mats as they made their way through the woods. Another showed her with a weird expression as she took a break and sat on the ground. The girls also sat on a rock near the riverside. Janhvi has shared two videos as well, one of her taking a bath in a river and the other of a butterfly hovering over the white flowers.

The post received more than 8.5 lakh likes within a few hours. Several of her fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy Roohi. She currently has three films in her kitty, including Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

When Janhvi is not working, she is often spotted in the gym or at her Pilates class. She was recently spotted in the city and posed with a fan. While she ensured she maintained social distancing from the fan who was not wearing a mask, she was asked to remove her mask for the picture. However, Janhvi turned down the fan's request and said, “Aapko bhi mask pehna chahiye (You should also wear a mask)."

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor is also planning to make a career in the film industry. Janhvi had once told filmmaker Karan Johar in a Vogue interview that her superstar mother Sridevi didn't want her to work in films. “She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense,” she had said.