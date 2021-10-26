Janhvi Kapoor talks about shooting schedule of Helen remake that broke her 'physically and mentally'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor spoke about a film schedule that broke her 'physically and mentally'. In a new interview, she confirmed that she is shooting for the Hindi remake of Helen, a Malayalam film.

Janhvi Kapoor has done a handful of films so far, including Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018.

In an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything. And I think that's something I'm learning from the film I'm doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday."

When asked about the film, Janhvi replied, "I'm shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will star next in Good Luck Jerry, her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. He is producing the film. Shot in Punjab, the filming of Good Luck Jerry was wrapped up in March this year.

Janhvi also has Takht and Dostana 2, under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner, in the pipeline.